Lahore man who filmed rickshaw harassment video arrested

Man who sexually harassed woman inside Qinqgi rickshaw will be arrested soon, vows Shahbaz Gill.

Gill says 126 people arrested in Minar-e-Pakistan sexual harassment case.

The Qinqgi rickshaw harassment video had sparked anger among people from different echelons of society.

LAHORE: Punjab Police Sunday arrested the man who filmed the viral video of a woman getting sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw on Independence Day.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, tweeted that police will soon arrest the man who harassed the woman.



Gill also provided an update on the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case as well, disclosing that police has so far arrested 34 suspects from South Punjab.

He revealed that 126 people in total have been arrested in the case.

The incident

Last week, another video showing a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman went viral on social media, sparking outrage from different echelons of society.

Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, could be seen in the video clip. The women were seen to be visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling, and leering at them.

As the video shows, one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed, but no one intervened.

One of the women took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point, was extremely upset and tried to leave the rickshaw in despair but was stopped from doing so by her companion.

Victim reluctant to come forward

Geo News had reported Sunday that two suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the Qinqgi harassment case.

Sources told Geo News that the victim, who spoke to the police via telephone, was reluctant to come forward and identify the culprit but the police are trying to convince her to cooperate so that justice could be served.

The investigation team has assured the victim that the police will fight the case on behalf of the girl so that she wouldn't have to be in the public eye, sources added.