Single men shouldn't be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar

pakistan
Monday Aug 23 2021
Monday Aug 23, 2021

Single men shouldnt be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari believes single men shouldn't be allowed out without being "escorted" by their sisters, mothers, wives or daughters.

In a clarification of a previous post on Twitter about banning men from public spaces, Bakhtawar said that with "repeated and increasing incidents" of assault and violence against women, there was "no better option".

Bakhtawar said that when men are escorted by women, perhaps then they would "think twice" before assaulting a woman.

Earlier, Bakhtawar had demanded a complete ban on men entering public spaces when documentary filmmaker and multimedia journalist, Sabin Agha, in a thread on Twitter, narrated how she experienced a situation similar to that of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault, "a few years ago", at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Read more: Documentary filmmaker Sabin Agha shares own account of harassment at Mazar-e-Quaid

"Another harrowing experience — witnessed by police who refused to help despite their ability to call for back up as well as use weapons to disperse the crowd. Trusted to help and instead complicit," wrote Bakhtawar.

"Men should be banned from public spaces. We need more women to safeguard women," she had added.

Read more: Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks

