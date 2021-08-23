 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Police arrest Rawalpindi cleric for allegedly raping 16-year-old female student

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

  • Rawalpindi Police said that Investigation SSP and Rawal SP will supervise the probe.
  • Other seminary teachers and staff members have also been made a part of the investigation, say police.
  • The case against the alleged rape and torture by the seminary cleric was registered on August 17.

RAWALPINDI: The prime suspect involved in the alleged rape of a female seminary student was arrested Monday, a week after the case was registered in Pirwadhai.

Rawalpindi police told Geo News that the suspect, Shah Nawaz, has been arrested under Section 337 B and 506 — included in the initial case — for trying to avoid getting arrested by acquiring a pre-arrest bail from the court. 

A Twitter post by Rawalpindi Police said that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal will supervise the probe, while merit will be ensured.

According to the police, other seminary teachers and staff members have also been made a part of the investigation while a separate case has been registered against Shah Nawaz's brother, nephew, and the son of the seminary administrator for helping the accused to escape.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz had acquired an interim bail from a district court till August 30.

The police further stated that the initial report of the victim's medical examination showed clear signs of torture. However, the probe will be furthered once the final report is received.

The case against the alleged rape and torture by the seminary cleric was registered on August 17. However, the police hadn't been able to arrest the suspect till now.

The victim had accused a female teacher of facilitating the prime suspect in the offence. 

More From Pakistan:

Lahore police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother-daughter duo

Lahore police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother-daughter duo
Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman

Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman
Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister

Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister
Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed
Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday
Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'
Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?

Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?
Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks

Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks
Single men shouldn't be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar

Single men shouldn't be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar
Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM

Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM

Latest

view all