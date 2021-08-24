Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for joint vacation

Saboor Aly has jetted off to the Northern areas of Pakistan with fiance Ali Ansari.

The couple, that got engaged earlier this year, was spotted touring the mountainous regions over the weekend.

In photos posted by Saboor on Instagram, the Parizaad star was spotted donning an emerald green sweater paired with denim jeans. Saboor also sported a navy blue cap with her look.

"More sunshine," she captioned alongside her thread of photos.

In another set of photos, Saboor was seen posing amid another picturesque view.

"Breath. See, listen, feel what’s around," she wrote.





Ali Ansari also turned to his Instagram and shared photos from the same location. The actor posed in a black shirt and denim jacket paired with boots. The star simply captioned his photos with a peace emoticon.



