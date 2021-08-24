 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. File photo
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. File photo 

  • Shah Mehmood Qureshi to depart on four-nation tour to discuss Afghanistan situation.
  • The FM will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.
  • During the visit, the FM will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will begin his four-nation tour to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Iran from Wednesday to exchange views with the leadership on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister will commence his visit from Tajikistan followed by Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and then Iran.

The four-nation tour of the Pakistani minister is being considered important amid the tense situation in the war-torn country and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

“During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations,” the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During the consultations from August 24 to 26, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The FO said Pakistan believed that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

Related items

“It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” it said.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

The FO said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

“The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia,” it said.

More From Pakistan:

Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders

Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders
SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources
People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water

People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water
No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar

No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar
IMF thanks Pakistan for 'exceptional assistance' in safely evacuating its staff from Kabul

IMF thanks Pakistan for 'exceptional assistance' in safely evacuating its staff from Kabul
Pakistan optimistic about removal from UK’s Red List as review nears

Pakistan optimistic about removal from UK’s Red List as review nears
Ehsan Mani likely to contest PCB chairman election for second term

Ehsan Mani likely to contest PCB chairman election for second term
Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as active coronavirus cases cross 90,000 mark

Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as active coronavirus cases cross 90,000 mark
Govt seeking new powers to control media in garb of PMDA: HRW

Govt seeking new powers to control media in garb of PMDA: HRW
PM Imran Khan urges world to address Afghanistan's humanitarian needs

PM Imran Khan urges world to address Afghanistan's humanitarian needs
Stability in Afghanistan only possible through inclusion of all ethnic groups in govt: Fawad

Stability in Afghanistan only possible through inclusion of all ethnic groups in govt: Fawad
World recognising Pakistan's efforts in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

World recognising Pakistan's efforts in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Latest

view all