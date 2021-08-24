With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. File photo

Shah Mehmood Qureshi to depart on four-nation tour to discuss Afghanistan situation.

The FM will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

During the visit, the FM will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will begin his four-nation tour to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Iran from Wednesday to exchange views with the leadership on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister will commence his visit from Tajikistan followed by Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and then Iran.

The four-nation tour of the Pakistani minister is being considered important amid the tense situation in the war-torn country and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

“During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations,” the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During the consultations from August 24 to 26, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The FO said Pakistan believed that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

“It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” it said.



In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

The FO said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

“The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia,” it said.