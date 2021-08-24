Is Shahid Afridi replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators captain next PSL?

Former Pakistan skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Shahid Afridi, who is seen asking for a review by the third umpire during a match in Colombo, March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Shahid Afridi has told me that he will join Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, Nadeem Omar says.

Quetta Gladiators owner says Afridi was also a part of Galle Gladiators in the LPL.

"In technique, Sarfaraz is number one," Omar adds.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar on Tuesday said that former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi told him that he would join his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise for the seventh season of the tournament.

"Shahid Afridi has also remained a part of the Galle Gladiators (a team which Omar owns as well) in the Lankan Premier League," the franchise owner told Geo News.

Omar said former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is the incumbent captain, but if he were to voluntarily step down, "we can appoint Afridi in his place".

Quetta Gladiators' dream of winning a second PSL title was snuffed out last month after they crashed out of the tournament with Multan Sultans defeating them.

The Sarfaraz-led side did not perform well in the PSL 6, winning only two of the 10 matches they played in the tournament — finishing at the bottom of the points table.



