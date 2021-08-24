Ehsan Mani to likely to continue as PCB chairman, sources close to PM say

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani addressing a press conference. — AFP/File

Sources close to PM Imran Khan say Ehsan Mani likely to continue to hold PCB chairman position.

Development comes as reports are rife of Ramiz Raja's appointment as PCB chairman.

“There are good chances that Mani would continue to be Governing Body member," the sources add.

Ehsan Mani is likely to serve as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a second term, a key official told Geo News on Tuesday, citing sources close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes after media reports that the prime minister was considering appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman.

Meanwhile, according to a report published in The News, Mani is likely to continue to be a PCB Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the board for the second term in office.

Sources privy to the development said that it is believed Raja would serve as the deputy to the chairman for a specific period, and then again a change would come.

Mani and former Pakistan Test captain Raja on Monday had called on PM Imran Khan individually to discuss the future setup of the cricket board.

Mani was first to call on PM Imran Khan, who is also the patron of the board. Ramiz also met the premier for a short duration.

The likely scenario emerging from the meeting is that Mani and Ramiz would get the premier's approval as the PCB Governing Board members for the next three years.

A source within the PM House revealed: “There are good chances that Mani would continue to be Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the board for the second term in office. However, would he be able to complete his second term in office is another question.”

The News also caught up with Mani at a local hotel following his meeting with PM and questioned the outcome. “I am not in a position to share anything with you. It is PM House that will be making any statement on the meeting,” Mani told the publication.