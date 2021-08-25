PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/PakPMO/File Photo

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated a "smart forest" in Rakh Jhok Forest, Sheikhupura as part of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

This is Pakistan's first smart forest, PM Imran Khan said while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

He said the Ravi riverfront city project is expected to contribute approximately $40 billion to the country's economy and create around one million jobs.

The premier inaugurated the forest by planting a sapling. The sapling is a first of its kind, as it is equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems.

The sensors will instantly identify whenever a tree is being cut.



Speaking on the occasion, the premier highlighted the importance of the smart forest. “We need to make Pakistan a better place for our next generations,” he said.

The prime minister stated that he has witnessed massive forest destruction in the country which has had an adverse impact on the wildlife. He added that Allah has blessed Pakistan with a lot of resources that should be protected.

Speaking about pollution, the prime minister said that Lahore was once called the "City of Gardens", however, the city is now facing severe environmental destruction and pollution.

The premier further said: "This project was initiated in Pervez Musharraf’s era, however, PML-N’s government failed to implement the project."

Praising his government, PM Imran Khan added, “Despite all odds, we managed to complete one of the most difficult projects.”

The prime minister further stated that in "60 years, 640 million trees have been planted, in five years, the PTI government has planted one billion trees.”

He added that deforestation affects the environment, therefore, it is important to plant trees as Pakistan faces a huge threat from global warming.

PM Khan stated that under the RRUDP, 100 million trees will be planted. He added that three barrages will be built on river Ravi which will help store water and increase underground water levels.

"We will face more difficulties, however, we will make sure to deal with these difficulties," the premier said.

Correction: An earlier version of the story erroneously stated that the "smart forest" will contribute $40 billion to the economy. The error is regretted.

