PCB’s board of governors meeting likely to be held tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: A special meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors is likely to be held tomorrow (Thursday) to elect a new vice-chairperson.

Sources privy to the matter said that the term of two members of the board of governors is ending on Wednesday (today). The PCB’s patron-in-chief will appoint two new members to fill the vacant posts.

During the meeting, the PCB’s Board of Governors will also elect the board’s vice chairperson, the sources said.

Ehsan Mani likely to contest PCB chairman election

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to be retained on the said post while former captain Ramiz Raja would serve as the deputy to the chairman.

According to a report published in The News, Ehsan Mani is likely to continue to be a PCB Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the board for the second term in office.

Sources privy to the development said that it is believed Ramiz Raja would serve as the deputy to the chairman for a specific period, and then again change would come.

Mani and former Pakistan Test captain Ramiz Raja Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan individually to discuss the future setup of the cricket board.

Mani was first to call on the PM who is also the Patron of the Board. Ramiz also met the PM for a short duration. The likely scenario emerging from the meeting is that Mani and Ramiz would be the two getting the PM approval as the PCB Governing Board members for the next three years.

A source within the PM House revealed, “There are good chances that Mani would continue to be Governing Board member and ultimately contest elections as the chairman of the Board for the second term in office. However, would he be able to complete his second term in office is another question,”

The News also caught up with Ehsan Mani at a local hotel following his meeting with PM and questioned the outcome. “I am not in a position to share anything with you. It is PM House that will be making any statement on the meeting,” Mani told the publication.

When pressed to share at least something, he again told this correspondent, “You know my temperament well. I go according to the book and would not share anything with anyone. Wait for the PM House statement on our meeting,” he said.