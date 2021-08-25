PM Imran Khan to answer public queries on Sunday: Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the public via telephonic calls on Sunday.

The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries in recent months.

This will be the sixth time for PM Imran Khan to interact with the public. The last live session by the premier was held earlier this month, on August 1.