 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to answer public queries on Sunday: Shahbaz Gill

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the public via telephonic calls on Sunday.
  • The program will be broadcast live.
  • This will be the sixth time PM Imran Khan will interact with the public via phone calls.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the public via telephonic calls on Sunday.

Gill said PM Imran Khan will speak directly to the citizens of Pakistan in a programme which will be broadcast live.

Related items

The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries in recent months. 

This will be the sixth time for PM Imran Khan to interact with the public. The last live session by the premier was held earlier this month, on August 1. 

More From Pakistan:

Two cops martyred, DSP with three others wounded in Thatta police attack

Two cops martyred, DSP with three others wounded in Thatta police attack
Sharmila Faruqui calls Junaid Safdar a 'star' as he surprises everyone with his singing skills

Sharmila Faruqui calls Junaid Safdar a 'star' as he surprises everyone with his singing skills
PM Imran Khan says it 'pained' him to see Minar-e-Pakistan incident

PM Imran Khan says it 'pained' him to see Minar-e-Pakistan incident
President Alvi lauds army's 'unparalleled' contribution to Pakistan's security

President Alvi lauds army's 'unparalleled' contribution to Pakistan's security
The women building Pakistan’s date trade

The women building Pakistan’s date trade
Pakistani embassy rejects HRW report, says PMDA to 'ensure media’s freedom'

Pakistani embassy rejects HRW report, says PMDA to 'ensure media’s freedom'
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura
Journalists' harassment case: Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to formation of larger bench

Journalists' harassment case: Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to formation of larger bench
Lahore reports five cases of rape in last 24 hours: police

Lahore reports five cases of rape in last 24 hours: police
PM Imran Khan to address world on Afghanistan situation in 10-15 days: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan to address world on Afghanistan situation in 10-15 days: Sheikh Rasheed
Abdullah Abdullah told Taliban they cannot run govt alone: Afghan journalist

Abdullah Abdullah told Taliban they cannot run govt alone: Afghan journalist
How should Pakistan engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan?

How should Pakistan engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan?

Latest

view all