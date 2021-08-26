PM Imran to unveil govt’s three-year performance report today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

PM Imran Khan, on completion of three years in office, will present his government's performance report today.

PM Imran Khan will highlight key achievements of his government.

The performance report 2018-21 is compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

ISLAMABAD: On completion of three years in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil today (Thursday) a three year-performance report of his government at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

On the occasion, PM Imran will highlight the key achievements of his government marking a journey of stable economy, development and welfare projects, according to Radio Pakistan.

The report aims to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

The performance report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The 251-page report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.



‘Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to’

Earlier, on August 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to, citing money laundering and corruption as major drawbacks.

The prime minister had said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Ship Lift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard after arriving to the city on a day-long visit.

"Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to," said PM Khan.

The prime minister had said instead of standing on their own feet and using their genius, Pakistanis lost their way.

"We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid," PM Imran had regretted. "We didn't recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates," he had added.