 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran to unveil govt’s three-year performance report today

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file   
  • PM Imran Khan, on completion of three years in office, will present his government's performance report today.    
  • PM Imran Khan will highlight key achievements of his government. 
  • The performance report 2018-21 is compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 

ISLAMABAD: On completion of three years in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil today (Thursday) a three year-performance report of his government at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

On the occasion, PM Imran will highlight the key achievements of his government marking a journey of stable economy, development and welfare projects, according to Radio Pakistan.

The report aims to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

The performance report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Related items

The 251-page report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.

‘Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to’

Earlier, on August 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to, citing money laundering and corruption as major drawbacks.

The prime minister had said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Ship Lift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard after arriving to the city on a day-long visit.

"Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to," said PM Khan.

The prime minister had said instead of standing on their own feet and using their genius, Pakistanis lost their way.

"We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid," PM Imran had regretted. "We didn't recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates," he had added.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan logs over 4,500 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths

Pakistan logs over 4,500 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Putin phones PM Imran Khan to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Putin phones PM Imran Khan to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan
LNG crisis: Finance, other ministries fear NAB, says Shaukat Tarin

LNG crisis: Finance, other ministries fear NAB, says Shaukat Tarin
Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests

Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests
Pakistan Cricket Board adjourns governing body’s meeting: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board adjourns governing body’s meeting: sources
British Deputy High Commissioner pledges to raise funds for TCF with London Marathon

British Deputy High Commissioner pledges to raise funds for TCF with London Marathon

Watch: Junaid Safdar croons 'kya hua tera waada' at his wedding reception

Watch: Junaid Safdar croons 'kya hua tera waada' at his wedding reception
Tajikistan accepts Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan situation

Tajikistan accepts Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan situation
PM Imran Khan 'chided and then forgave me,' Nazir Chohan says

PM Imran Khan 'chided and then forgave me,' Nazir Chohan says
Two cops martyred, DSP with three others wounded in Thatta police attack

Two cops martyred, DSP with three others wounded in Thatta police attack
Sharmila Faruqui calls Junaid Safdar a 'star' as he surprises everyone with his singing skills

Sharmila Faruqui calls Junaid Safdar a 'star' as he surprises everyone with his singing skills
PM Imran Khan says it 'pained' him to see Minar-e-Pakistan incident

PM Imran Khan says it 'pained' him to see Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Latest

view all