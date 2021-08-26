US donates 3.7mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States has donated 3.7 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan under the COVAX programme, a press release reported Thursday.



The donation is in addition to the 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US government to Pakistan in July, bringing the total number of doses to 9.2 million. The vaccines will be distributed to Pakistani people under the COVAX facility.

The donation is a part of the 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses the US purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries and economies across the world.

Previously, the US delivered more than $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through their partnership with Pakistan.

“There is an urgency, now more than ever, to put an end to this devastating pandemic, and Pakistan and the United States are continuing to work together to achieve that goal,” the US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler said.

Aggeler added that the US is proud to partner with the Pakistani people to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. She said together, the two countries will continue to build a world that is safe and secure against the coronavirus.

It was further stated that both countries have been working together to improve infection prevention and control, were enhancing patient care, expanding laboratory testing, and supporting frontline healthcare workers. .