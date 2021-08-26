 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Abishek Bachchan underwent surgery after fracturing hand in 'freak accident'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Abishek Bachchan underwent surgery after fracturing hand in freak accident

Abishek Bachchan confirmed the news that he had been injured on set as he took to social media to give fans a much needed update.

The actor took to Instagram to share how he was faring and with a sling on his arm along with a thumbs up he seems to be in positive spirits.

In the caption he explained the scenario saying that he had fractured his hand, which needed surgery to fix, but is now up and back on set. 

"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai," he said.

"Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Earlier it was reported that the 45-year-old had been hospitalised where several family members had paid him a visit including his father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate second wedding anniversary

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate second wedding anniversary
Paparazzo tells Alia Bhatt she looks like Ranveer Singh: Watch her reaction

Paparazzo tells Alia Bhatt she looks like Ranveer Singh: Watch her reaction
Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over plate of biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over plate of biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'
Falak Shabir rescues wife Sarah Khan from goons in new track 'Lagay Pyari'

Falak Shabir rescues wife Sarah Khan from goons in new track 'Lagay Pyari'
Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'

Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'
'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry

'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry
Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’

Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’
Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Fans eagerly waiting for confirmation

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Fans eagerly waiting for confirmation
Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral
Fatima Bhutto mocks Angelina Jolie's support for Afghanistan: 'What about Kashmir?'

Fatima Bhutto mocks Angelina Jolie's support for Afghanistan: 'What about Kashmir?'
Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Latest

view all