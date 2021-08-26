Abishek Bachchan underwent surgery after fracturing hand in 'freak accident'

Abishek Bachchan confirmed the news that he had been injured on set as he took to social media to give fans a much needed update.

The actor took to Instagram to share how he was faring and with a sling on his arm along with a thumbs up he seems to be in positive spirits.

In the caption he explained the scenario saying that he had fractured his hand, which needed surgery to fix, but is now up and back on set.

"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai," he said.

"Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Earlier it was reported that the 45-year-old had been hospitalised where several family members had paid him a visit including his father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

