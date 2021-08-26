TikTok testing five and 10-minute video time limits

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Users begin receiving option to upload five-minute video clips on TikTok.

Others have received an option to upload 10-minute videos.

TikTok Stories and TikTok Shopping to also come to the platform soon.

Pocket-lint on Thursday reported that the short-form video-sharing app TikTok is experimenting with the time limit on its uploads, with chances of the video duration to be expanded to five minutes or longer.

In December 2020, the platform lengthened the maximum length of the videos to three minutes.

TikTok's social media consultant Matt Navarra indicated via Twitter that the limit on the video may be increased once again.

As seen in Navarra's tweet, some users have already begun receiving the option to upload five-minute video clips on TikTok.

Some specific users will receive a notification by the app reading: "Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you're using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com."

Besides the 5-minute option, some users have also received an option to upload videos with a time limit of 10 minutes. The notifications suggest that the application is still weighing the ideal limit to roll out for all users.

In addition, more changes in the application are expected soon with TikTok Stories — which follows the same format as Snapchat and Instagram — rumoured earlier this month, and TikTok Shopping announced earlier this week.

TikTok Shopping is a partnership with Shopify and will offer business users on TikTok the option to add a shopping tab to their profiles. The tab will allow such users to feature products and provide links to online stores for payment.