Irish man found encircled by a pod of dolphins in ice-cold Tralee Bay

Representational image

A viral video had shot the same man to fame in 2015 for his thick Irish accent.

Fenit RNLI volunteers spot McSorley when they noticed a pod of dolphins circling something in the sea.

The dolphins seemed trying to protect the man or swim him to the shore.

A man was ‘rescued’ after reportedly being stranded in the sea with dolphins spinning around him for 12 hours in the ice-cold sea of Tralee Bay, Ireland, on August 21, reported NDTV Thursday.

The rescued man, Ruairí McSorley, 24, better known as the “Frostbit boy” for his thick Irish accent from a viral video from 2015, was stranded two and a half miles from the shore of County Kerry. He was spotted by the Fenit RNLI volunteers when they noticed a pod of dolphins circling something during a search operation.

Apparently, the dolphins weren't aggressive and the rescuers believed that they were trying to protect the man or swim him to the shore.

This operation was reportedly requested by an Irish coastguard after discovering a swimmer's clothes on the beach around 11 am on Sunday.

The publication cited The Irish News as stating that McSorley was found wearing only a pair of trunks, in a hypothermic condition.

Though, McSorley staying conscious in this condition was incredible to the rescuers.

The crew pulled McSorley from the sea and carried him to the shore, from where he was shifted to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, McSorley had intended to swim over 5miles from the coast of Castlegregory beach to Mucklaghmore Rock but he was ‘not prepared' for the task.

As per the statement given by McSorley to the Irish Independent, he was feeling "100%."

In 2015, the video of a ‘teenager’ McSorley had shot him to fame as he amused everyone with his funny thick Irish accent while telling about the snow and cold weather on his way to school.