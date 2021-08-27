Ramiz Raja will likely introduce aggressive changes in PCB, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (L) and ex-fast bowler Shoaib Akhat. Photo: File

Ramiz Raja will make aggressive changes, says Shoaib Akhtar.

Ramiz can run PCB like a corporation, says Rawalpindi Express .

Shoaib says current Pakistan team missing flair, wants Ramiz to bring in a strong selection committee.

LAHORE” Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Friday that in his opinion, Ramiz Raja as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief will not "spare" the board's current management.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, the Rawalpindi Express shared his thoughts on whether Ramiz Raja will do well as the PCB chairman or not.

"A lot of people think that since Ramiz himself wasn't such a strong cricketer himself, he wouldn't be able to reform Pakistan cricket," said Shoaib. "However, I do not share this opinion."

Shoaib Akhtar said that Ramiz Raja will be successful in introducing aggression among Pakistani cricketers and ensure they play attacking cricket.

"Back in the '90s, we used to play with aggression," said Akhar, recalling the days of cricket when Pakistan used to dominate. "He has been a part of the team during those days, he knows all about it. Our batting line-up was full of aggressive players," he added.

Shoaib said that the Pakistan cricket team of yesteryears included a host of stars and match-winners, something which was missing from the team today.



"Pakistan has found talented bowlers but in patches," he said. "Fine, we do have Hassan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Shaheen Afridi. But we are missing that X factor," he stressed.

When asked what Ramiz Raja can do different and how can he reform Pakistani cricket, the ex-cricketer said Raja would have to bring in a new selection committee. He added that in his opinion Ramiz Raja will be able to run the PCB like a corporation.

"I don't think he will spare [the incumbent] management," said Shoaib. "He will make aggressive changes. He has been brought on board [by Prime Minister Imran Khan] to make aggressive changes."

When asked what type of role Shoaib Akhtar would want under the new management, the Rawalpindi Express said he wasn't seeking one at the moment.

"Neither do I want it at the moment nor have I thought about it," he said. "I just want Pakistan cricket to improve, for that flair to return to the Pakistan side. I want the PCB to become an economically viable institution once again and the very average people who are part of the board are scrutinised," he added.

Shoaib said he would wait and see how Ramiz reforms club cricket in Pakistan and organises tournaments to promote local talent.



Ramiz Raja accepts PCB chairman post

A day earlier, Geo News reported that Ramiz Raja has accepted the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

"The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence," Ramiz Raja was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Cricbuzz reported that the decision was made on Thursday. Three days earlier, he had told the website, after meeting the prime minister, "I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call."

Speaking to Geo News, Raja said he had been informed of becoming the new chairman of the board through a communique from the PM's Office.

"After being elected — as the new chairman — by the board of governors, I will address a press conference," he had and disclosed that he had many plans for the PCB.