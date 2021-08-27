Shehzad Roy humbly responds to Bollywood’s Anupam Kher over viral video claim

Shehzad Roy on Friday humbly responded to veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher over viral video claim.

On August 18, Anupam turned to Twitter and posted a viral video of talented kids from Hunza, Pakistan and claimed they were from an Indian village.

The Teri Soorat singer on Friday humbly responded to the claims made by Anupam Kher, saying “Sir @AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need.”

Earlier, Shehzad Roy had shared the same video on August 11 and asked his fans to find the whereabouts of these kids so he could provide them the instruments they need.



