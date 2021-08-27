Deadly Karachi chemical factory fire kills 13 labourers

Rescue officials are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to smoke. Photo: Screengrab/ Geo News

Fire engulfs chemical factory in Karachi, kills 13 labourers.

Two firefighters injured while trying to put out blaze.

Eye witnesses say fire brigade arrived late to douse blaze.

KARACHI: At least 13 labourers have lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Karachi, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials, Friday.



The blaze broke out at a factory in Mehran Town, Korangi.

The bodies of 13 labourers have been retrieved from inside the building so far and fire fighting personnel are engaged in rescue operations. Many people are still trapped inside the factory.

Rescue officials said they had asked for heavy machinery to break the factory walls. It is being reported that they are facing difficulties in the rescue operation due to smoke. Till 1:35pm, the police said more than 20 people were feared to be inside the factory.



According to eye witnesses, the fire brigade arrived late at around 10am to douse the blaze.



So far, 10 bodies have been shifted to Jinnah hospital, according to hospital officials.

Fire broke out in chemical drum and spread: fire brigade officials

Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out the blaze, Geo News reported.

Fire brigade officials said that a chemical used in the manufacture of various items was present in the factory and the fire broke out in the drum of the chemical and spread throughout the factory.

'Only one way to enter factory'

In an update on the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told Geo News that 13 fire tenders and a snorkel were being used to put out the blaze.

He said a rescue vehicle and water board tanker were also present on the scene.

"There is only one way to enter the factory," the chief fire officer said, explaining that the roof of the factory was also locked, making it difficult for the labourers to escape.

He said a search for the victims is under way.

The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, he said.

More to follow....

