Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Lahore; PMC reschedules NLE exam

Medical students staging protest.

LAHORE: Police resorted to baton-charge doctors protesting against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) in Lahore as clashes broke out when they tried to enter the examination centre.



A few policemen collapsed to the ground as a result of the scuffles. The Pakistan Medical Commission cancelled today's paper in light of the situation.

"NLE exam scheduled in Lahore at Saphirre Hall has been rescheduled for Sunday, 29 August 2021, due to unavoidable reasons." a PMC announcement said.

Doctors are protesting against the NLE, which has been made mandatory by the government.

According to media reports, all graduates who are currently doing house job or ready for it must have to clear the NLE exam for their permanent registration.

Both MBBS and BDS students must have to clear the NLE for their permanent job and medical practice in Pakistan. The move has encountered opposition from the medical fraternity.

Shehbaz condemns police action

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the action by police to disperse protesting doctors.

“The use of batons and tear gas on doctors is regrettable,” Shahbaz Sharif said.

Doctors are fighting coronavirus while the government is fighting doctors, the PML-N leader regretted.

“Every citizen who raises his voice against oppression is being baton-charged by the government.”

#ProtestagainstNLE

A hashtag against the NLE has been trending on Twitter, using which doctors and medical students, both, are condemning the government's move to hold NLEs.



