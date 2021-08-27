Sajal Aly says working with Sridevi was an ‘honour’

Sajal Aly recently got candid about working with late Indian actress Sridevi in film Mom and the Bollywood, saying ‘Working with Sridevi ji was an honour.’



The Gul-e-Rana actor shared her experience while talking to the Indian media.

Sajal Aly opened up about her experience of working in Bollywood and late Sridevi.

The 27-year-old actor said, “Working with Sridevi ji was an honour, an opportunity that I was fortunate enough to experience in my lifetime.”

She continued, “I remember Sridevi ji in two ways. One as my co-star on set whose performance was a vision to watch as soon as the camera would start rolling. And second Sridevi as my friend who was always there for me.”

Sajal worked with late Sridevi in the Bollywood film Mom, released in July 2017.

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai as she drowned in a bathtub accidentally.

