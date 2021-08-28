Wasim Akram sports 'quarantine moustache' but wife Shaniera is not pleased

Wasim Akram speaks to fans on social media. Photo: Wasim Akram Instagram video screengrab

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram has sported a moustache while he quarantines in Melbourne. There's only one problem with that, though. His wife is not a fan.

Wasim Akram is in Melbourne to meet his wife and daughter after 11 months. But he has to quarantine before he can do that.

Taking to Instagram, the former fast bowler shared a video in which he talked about his quarantine activities.

"Good morning and Assalam o Alaikum. This is quarantine moustache," Wasim Akram can be heard saying in the clip. "It has been eight days [in quarantine] and it is quite difficult to exercise but just like I motivate you [fans], you should also motivate me," he said.

Shaniera saw the video and didn't mince her words when it came to telling Wasim what she thought about his new look.



"That moustache is not coming home with you!" she wrote.



Wasim Akram's wife comments on his Instagram video

Wasim Akram advised people in quarantine to exercise and showed fans his equipment which included an exercise cycle and weights. "You can do anything if you want to do it," he said.

Shaniera and the couple's daughter have been stranded in Australia since last year due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.