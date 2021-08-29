 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo of trip to Kohistan

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Kohistan District in 2017. — Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan maintains an active social media presence to keep fans and followers up to date about his activities — be it a cabinet meeting or an event he might have attended.

In today’s day and age, politicians use social media as a means to communicate decisions as well as propagate views, and Pakistan's politicians are not behind anyone in this regard.

Recently, the premier shared a photo of what seemed to be a fun trip to Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Kohistan District back in 2017.

In a matter of hours, the post generated over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Read more: Imran Khan hits 14-million follower mark on Twitter

The prime minister is the most-followed politician on social media in the country and he has amassed 5.4 million followers on Instagram, 11 million on Facebook, and 14.2 million on Twitter.

