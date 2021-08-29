PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo of trip to Kohistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Kohistan District in 2017. — Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan maintains an active social media presence to keep fans and followers up to date about his activities — be it a cabinet meeting or an event he might have attended.

In today’s day and age, politicians use social media as a means to communicate decisions as well as propagate views, and Pakistan's politicians are not behind anyone in this regard.

Recently, the premier shared a photo of what seemed to be a fun trip to Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Kohistan District back in 2017.

In a matter of hours, the post generated over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments.



The prime minister is the most-followed politician on social media in the country and he has amassed 5.4 million followers on Instagram, 11 million on Facebook, and 14.2 million on Twitter.