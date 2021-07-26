 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan hits 14-million follower mark on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Imran Khan hits 14-million follower mark on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday hit the 14-million follower mark on Twitter, becoming the most-followed Pakistani politician on the microblogging website.

In today’s day and age, politicians use social media as a means to communicate decisions as well as propagate views — and Pakistan's politicians are not behind anyone in the practice.

PM Imran Khan is among the most-followed politicians on Twitter across the world and he not only keeps an active presence on the microblogging site, but the premier also has whopping 10 million followers on Facebook and another 5 million on Instagram.

The microblogging site in recent years has become "the" platform for societal discourses and dissemination of information.

Leaders of several political parties — PTI, PML-N, PPP — have formed Twitter accounts and are regularly seen tweeting their opinions.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz boasts a following of 6.1 million, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari too is seen actively tweeting to his audience of 4.2 million.

Besides leaders of political parties, several federal ministers have also learned the art of social media.

Leading the list is Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar with an audience of 7.4 million. He is followed by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary with 4.1 followers and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with 3.8 million followers.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army gives safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers near Chitral: ISPR

Pakistan Army gives safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers near Chitral: ISPR
Cargo ship to remain stuck at Karachi beach until Aug 15, says SAPM on Maritime Affairs

Cargo ship to remain stuck at Karachi beach until Aug 15, says SAPM on Maritime Affairs
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer's name to be placed on ECL, says Sheikh Rasheed

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer's name to be placed on ECL, says Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan launches monsoon plantation drive

PM Imran Khan launches monsoon plantation drive
Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments

Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments
Tourists throng Kaghan Valley in record numbers, face shortage of petrol

Tourists throng Kaghan Valley in record numbers, face shortage of petrol

Kashmir Election: Who will be the next PM of AJK?

Kashmir Election: Who will be the next PM of AJK?
'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar

'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar
PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz
Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK

Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK
PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail

PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Latest

view all