Govt focusing on 'justified taxation system' to boost confidence of taxpayers: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi.

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government has focused on a "justified taxation system" to increase the confidence of taxpayers, The News reported Sunday.

Addressing an awareness seminar for taxpayers organised by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) here at the Governor House on Saturday, Arif Alvi said that since its inception, the PTI-led government has been striving for improving the public’s confidence in the state by adopting austerity measures.

Lauding the performance of the FTO, the president said that disposal of the tax-related complaints within a 50-day-period by the tax ombudsman is an appreciable effort. He asked taxpayers to benefit from the FTO’s swift response.

President Alvi said that creating awareness among the masses about institutions mandated to provide relief to people is of utmost importance. He said a number of traders’ delegations have met him and assured payment of taxes, but they only demanded an easier taxation process.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on the occasion, said that businessmen are "assets of the country" and emphasised upon the FTO to ensure relief to the businessmen community.

Addressing the event, the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, said President Dr Arif Alvi has directed all the five ombudsman institutions to play an efficient and effective role in resolving problems.

He said as Karachi generates 70% of the country’s total revenue, the FTO has posted officers of good reputation as advisers to ensure relief to the businessmen of the city. The Secretary and Adviser (Customs) Dr Arsalan also briefed the participants of the seminar about the performance of the FTO.