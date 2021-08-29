 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Reuters

Lionel Messi to play with PSG squad in Reims Ligue 1 trip

Reuters

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Argentine forward Lionel Messi — Reuters
  • Argentine forward is yet to feature in the squad since joining on August 10.
  • France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar are also a part of the PSG squad.
  • PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.

REIMS: Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club reported on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on August 10.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 10.

Also in the squad are France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar.

PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.

