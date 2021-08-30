US, allies won't accept an inclusive govt in Afghanistan: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — AFP

Consultation sessions for formation of Afghan government to be held after August 31.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar advises Afghan people to cooperate with Taliban government.

Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all other countries, including India, says Hezb-e-Islami leader.

KABUL: Even if an inclusive government is formed in Afghanistan, the United States and its allies would never accept it, says former Afghan prime minister and Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Speaking to Pakistani journalists in Kabul, Hekmatyar said that consultation sessions for the formation of the government will be held after August 31 — the deadline for the US exit.

“The council formed earlier will now discuss the issue of the formation of a new government with the Taliban,” he revealed, adding that the idea of setting up an interim government was suggested earlier, and according to the suggestions, interim heads of institutions are now being appointed.

"We want the Taliban government to work effectively, and therefore we suggest that the Afghan people should work together to help the new government," Hekmatyar said.

'India should not interfere'

Answering questions regarding India, Hekmatyar mentioned a video that went viral of a former Indian soldier in which he was asking India to give money to Ahmad Shah Masood and support him.

He said: “Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all other countries including India. India, like Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, should acknowledge the mistakes done in the past and declare non-interference.”

“It is their [Indian government's] responsibility to assure the Afghan people that India will not interfere in the matters of Kabul.”



Gulbuddin Hekmatyar added that a French Jew named Bernard has come to Panjshir. Hekmatyar said he has accompanied Ahmad Shah Masood in the past as well, and along with him, a 600-member intelligence team is also there.

‘West has no right to dictate us on women's clothing’

Shedding light on the rights of women in the Taliban government, the former premier said that dressing in line with the principles of Islamic law is permissible for women, and the Taliban should allow women to work in offices if they follow a dress code.

"The West has no right to dictate us on women's clothing in our country," he said.

The former prime minister of Afghanistan reiterated that even if they form an inclusive government, the United States and its allies will not accept the Afghan government.

He mentioned that China wanted to invest in Afghanistan but the United States created hurdles.

‘Dae'sh is not a big issue’

Speaking about the international extremist organisation Dae'sh, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that Daesh is a problem, however, it is not a big problem.

He added that Daesh can be a source of problems if foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan. “The problem of Dae'sh can be solved,” he maintained.