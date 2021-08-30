Supreme Court wants NAB to explain why businessman was arrested from court premises

A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

SC seeks clarification from NAB on arrest of Saif-ur-Rehman, the CEO of a private company.

Saif-ur-Rehman had been taken into custody earlier today from the apex court's premises in Mudaraba fraud case.

Acting CJP Umar Ata Bandial, in his remarks, asks NAB to explain why arrest was made on court premises.

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken notice of the arrest of a private company's CEO, Saif-ur-Rehman, from the premises of the Supreme Court in the Mudaraba fraud case and sought a clarification from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier today, NAB had arrested Saif-ur-Rehman in the Mudaraba fraud case while after the Islamabad High Court had rejected his bail plea.

Advocate Latif Khosa appeared in court on behalf of Saif-ur-Rehman and said that his client had gone to the SC for pre-arrest bail.



"The NAB vehicle hit my assistant lawyer's vehicle and the NAB officials arrested my client from the court's premises," Khosa said.

The acting CJP took notice of the incident and sought clarification from the NAB on the arrest.

The SC has also given an order to produce Saif-ur-Rehman Khan in court.

The acting CJP, in his remarks, asked the NAB to explain why the arrest was made on court premises.