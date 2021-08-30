 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Maryam Nawaz

Supreme Court wants NAB to explain why businessman was arrested from court premises

By
Maryam Nawaz

Monday Aug 30, 2021

A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. 

  • SC seeks clarification from NAB on arrest of Saif-ur-Rehman, the CEO of a private company.
  • Saif-ur-Rehman had been taken into custody earlier today from the apex court's premises in Mudaraba fraud case.
  • Acting CJP Umar Ata Bandial, in his remarks, asks NAB to explain why arrest was made on court premises.

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken notice of the arrest of a private company's CEO, Saif-ur-Rehman, from the premises of the Supreme Court in the Mudaraba fraud case and sought a clarification from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier today, NAB had arrested Saif-ur-Rehman in the Mudaraba fraud case while after the Islamabad High Court had rejected his bail plea.

Advocate Latif Khosa appeared in court on behalf of Saif-ur-Rehman and said that his client had gone to the SC for pre-arrest bail.

"The NAB vehicle hit my assistant lawyer's vehicle and the NAB officials arrested my client from the court's premises," Khosa said.

The acting CJP took notice of the incident and sought clarification from the NAB on the arrest.

The SC has also given an order to produce Saif-ur-Rehman Khan in court.

The acting CJP, in his remarks, asked the NAB to explain why the arrest was made on court premises.

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till Sept 6

Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till Sept 6
Ending enforced disappearances: New law laudable, but weak

Ending enforced disappearances: New law laudable, but weak
Karachi weather: City likely to receive rain, thunderstorm from Sept 1-3

Karachi weather: City likely to receive rain, thunderstorm from Sept 1-3
PDM only put up a 'show' without any power, says information minister

PDM only put up a 'show' without any power, says information minister
Another 66 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Another 66 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan
Govt urged to withdraw charges for COVID-19 booster shots

Govt urged to withdraw charges for COVID-19 booster shots
Except for Karachi and Hyderabad, indoor dining allowed across Sindh

Except for Karachi and Hyderabad, indoor dining allowed across Sindh
Opportunities for women in media termed need of the hour in journalists' webinar

Opportunities for women in media termed need of the hour in journalists' webinar
Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister's baseless terrorism-related allegations: FO

Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister's baseless terrorism-related allegations: FO
Watch: Exclusive new video of Junaid Safdar's nikah with Ayesha Saif

Watch: Exclusive new video of Junaid Safdar's nikah with Ayesha Saif
In throwback picture, PM Imran Khan seen donning batman cap

In throwback picture, PM Imran Khan seen donning batman cap
At least 2 terrorists killed in 'befitting response' to firing on Bajaur military post: ISPR

At least 2 terrorists killed in 'befitting response' to firing on Bajaur military post: ISPR

Latest

view all