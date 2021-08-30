 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Sindh govt to begin vaccination for school, college students from Sept 6

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Sinopharmss China National Biotec Group vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site — Reuters/File
Sinopharms's China National Biotec Group vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site — Reuters/File

  • Vaccination drive to commence from September 6. 
  • Government plans to vaccinate 1.4 million students from grade 9 to grade 12.
  • A total of 2,527 teams from the Sindh health department will participate in the vaccinations drive.

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to launch a mass vaccination drive in schools and colleges in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During a meeting, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced that the vaccination phase in private and public educational institutions will commence from September 6.

Under the decision, 1.4 million students from grade 9 to grade 12 will be vaccinated, while a total of 2,527 teams from the Sindh health department will participate in the vaccinations drive.

In the first phase, the vaccination process will begin at the district level and will expand gradually and the school administration is directed to contact the parents for their consent. 

“Parents should be taken into confidence for the vaccination," said Dr Pechuho.

She further instructed the authorities that registration should also be ensured once the vaccine process is completed.

The health department is involved in all arrangements for vaccines in schools. Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said: “Vaccination is necessary for the continuation of the teaching process and the safety of children.”

The vaccine drive will be launched by the health department after completing the arrangements within six days.

