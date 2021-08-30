US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV

American blogger Cynthia Ritchie — File

Cynthia D Richie, an American journalist based in Pakistan, has reportedly joined Pakistan Television (PTV), the state broadcaster confirmed the news in a statement on Monday.



According to the state-owned entity, filmmaker and writer Cynthia Richie has joined PTV and will be a part of PTV World in the future.

This tweet was, however, deleted by PTV News shortly after, but taking to her official handle, Cynthia confirmed that she has joined the state-owned entity.

A few days back, Cynthia was mysteriously found unconscious at her apartment in Islamabad and was shifted to Polyclinic hospital in the federal capital.



Earlier this year, Cynthia had made headlines after accusing PPP leader Rehman Malik of abuse, while she had also levelled allegations of harassment against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and former interior minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin.



The PPP leadership had rejected Cynthia's allegations, saying that the filmmaker was involved in a "pre-planned plot to malign the party's leadership."

