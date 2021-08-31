Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges

Bacha Khan International Airport. Photo: File

KP bans use of smartphones at Bacha Khan Airport lounges citing security reasons.

Ban is effective immediately, says the notification.

Any person found using smartphone at the lounges will have his phone confiscated.

PESHAWAR: Authorities have banned the use of smartphones at all lounges of the Bacha Khan airport citing security reasons, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The ban will be effective immediately, stated a notification issued by the provincial government, adding that passengers will be allowed to use smartphones but only in restricted areas and that too, with the airport manager's permission.

If any person is found violating the order and using smartphones at the lounges, action will be taken against the violator and the smartphone will also be confiscated, said the notification.

The authorities, however, have not shared further details about the nature of security threats and the duration of the ban.