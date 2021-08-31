 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Anoushey Ashraf talks about women given odd jobs, molested in showbiz
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf is recounting the gender inequality in showbiz during her days as a radio jockey.

Speaking with The Express Tribune in an interview, Anoushey walked down to her days being an RJ and revealed how 'less privileged' women were molested and given odd jobs.

“I might know how to word myself a little better, I guess, especially since I’ve had a communication background,” Ashraf told The Express Tribune. “I’m an RJ, I’ve been a VJ and had some pleasant conversations with people ranging from a Maulana to Qandeel Baloch. So my aim has always been to understand instead of arguing.”

“We were also less vulnerable. However, women around us, who came from relatively less privileged households, were regularly molested, propositioned, given lesser money and odd jobs,” recalled the celebrity.

Anoushey at the point understood how important is it for one to step up and speak when they see wrong, even if they are not directly affected by it.

“If you’re not affected by a problem, you’re part of the problem. And if you see oppression, have with yourself a space to condemn it, and you don’t, you’re in the wrong,” said Anoushey.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar 'teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar 'teaser 2
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him
Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021
Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos
Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video
Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here

Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here
Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram
Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos

Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos

Latest

view all