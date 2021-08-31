PM launches NADRA's biometric mobile application

Prime Minister Imran Khan being briefed on how NADRA's mobile application works. Courtesy: Press Release by NADRA.

The app captures biometrics — fingerprints, facial recognition, and scans documents.

The app will allow all citizens, including expats to digitally process IDs.

The NADRA mobile app can be downloaded for Android on the Google Play Store and for iOS on the Apple Store.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched the National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) "Pak-ID" mobile application which will capture biometrics and scan documents using smartphones.

According to a press release by NADRA, the mobile app is meant to facilitate citizens applying for the National ID card, using the Pak-ID portal.

The prime minister applauded Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik’s innovative idea of the mobile app which is a step towards implementing the PM’s vision of inclusive registration and a digital Pakistan, the press release added.

The statement further said that with the introduction of the NADRA Pak-ID app, Pakistan has become a trailblazer in the ID Management Industry.

The app captures biometrics — fingerprints, facial recognition — and scans documents needed for the processing of citizens' ID cards and documents.

The app will allow all citizens, including expats to digitally capture fingerprints, photographs and documents. The app is a step towards ending conventional modes of specialised equipment and physical papers for processing IDs.



“The innovation will revolutionise the National ID eco-system in Pakistan by providing the public convenience," the NADRA chairman said.

App to open 'new avenues for businesses'

Malik added that the digital dividends of such a technological innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion, ease of doing business, and e-governance initiatives, by offering remote identification and e-Know Your Customer (KYC).

He said that the app would open "new avenues for businesses" allowing them to rapidly take users on board and provide password-less authentication.

He further stated that small businesses, startups and fintech organisations will also be able to harvest their digital dividends as rent-seekers will be eliminated and the cost of conducting business will reduce.

The offering of digital goods will stimulate young entrepreneurship and promote e-services, the statement said.

The NADRA mobile app can be downloaded for Android on the Google Play Store and for iOS on the Apple Store.



