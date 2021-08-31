 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?
LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

One of the biggest award shows in Pakistan, Lux Style Awards 2021, is back with a bang!

Spreading across more the 15 categories, the show is honoring remarkable star artists of the year.

Amongst the nominations, Geo Entertainment is proud to be recognized in 25 nominations for drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

For all of those who cannot wait to vote, follow these four simple steps:

1. Click Here to see LSA 21 award categories

2. Choose your favorite nominee

3. Fill the short form with relevant details

4. Submit your choice

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Make your vote count!

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him
Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com

Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com
Madhuri Dixit, Urmila dance to ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ from 'Saajan' goes viral

Madhuri Dixit, Urmila dance to ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ from 'Saajan' goes viral
Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021
Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos
Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Latest

view all