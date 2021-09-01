Karachi police officers running at least 363 narcotics dens: internal report

Internal report states narcotics dens grew from 115 in 2013 to 363 in 2021.

KARACHI: An internal report prepared by the Sindh Police has rung alarm bells for the law and order situation in Karachi, as it has been found that at least 363 narcotics dens are being run by police officers in Karachi.

The damning report has identified over 100 police officers, ranking from constables to deputy superintendents (DSPs) involved in running at least 363 narcotics dens across the seven districts of Karachi.

The number of narcotics dens in Karachi has almost tripled, as the last report prepared by the Special Branch of the Sindh Police in 2013 had put the number of dens in the city at 115.

The majority of the dens, numbering 164, are running in district Central, followed by 89 dens in district West, 39 in district old city areas, 19 in district East, 15 in district South, 15 in district Korangi and four in Malir district, confirmed the report.

The police officers are "directly involved in running these dens and also collect millions of rupees from there" states the report. A separate district-wise list of the policemen and dens was prepared while the record and the number of policemen supervising and running the dens are also mentioned in the report.

The report has sent shockwaves throughout the city's police force, with a report in The News stating that panic gripped several police officers mentioned in it.

On Tuesday, district Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan formed an inquiry committee under the supervision of SP Landhi, who suspended the Korangi District policemen named in the internal report and expanded the investigations. Eight policemen and officials in district Malir were also suspended while an inquiry was also initiated against them.

Though it comes as a shock, the report is not the first one to point out how Sindh Police officers are involved in running narcotics dens. An earlier report prepared by the Special Branch in 2013 had highlighted the same.

"Both the reports of 2013 and 2021 had many similarities regarding involvement of cops in sponsoring the vice. However, in 2013, the number of narcotics/gambling dens was 115, which should have decreased, but in fact the numbers have gone up by three-fold and now stands at 363,” lamented a senior police officer, speaking to The News.

"Like a ritual, the policemen will be suspended temporarily and they will rejoin the force one by one and initiate crimes as they did in the past.”

The police officer wondered why the report had created so much panic and alarm. He questioned whether no one knew about the involvement of police officers in running drug dens or was this proof that the rot runs much deeper in the police force.

The internal report comes days after the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered an operation against the drug mafia, while presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation on August 25.