Karachi man throws acid on wife's face and escapes: police

A file phtoto of the Karachi police

In the Qayyumabad area of ​​Karachi, man throws acid on wife, flees.

Police shifts victim to burns ward of Civil hospital. She is in critical condition.

Victim's brother says his sister-in-law and two children also suffered minor injuries from acid attack.

KARACHI: A man threw acid on his wife's body and face and escaped in Karachi's Qayyumabad, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Thursday.

The victim, a mother of three children, is in critical condition. She has been admitted to the burns ward of Civil hospital.

The police, meanwhile, are searching for her husband, Sajid Riaz, who managed to escape after the acid attack.

The police said the suspect is addicted to drugs. The victim was working and raising their three children.



The woman was upset with her husband and staying at her mother's house, the police said.

Her brother, Amir, told Geo News that his brother-in-law purchased acid from a shop in the neighbourhood saying that the gutters were blocked. When there was a citywide power outage, Sajid threw acid on my sister and escaped, Amir said.

According to him, his sister-in-law and two children also suffered minor injuries from the acid attack.

