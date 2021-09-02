Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share reception invite with fans: 'Save the date'

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who announced his wedding date with beau Minal Khan, is now inviting fans for his reception.

Two days after the nikkah ceremony, Minal and Ahsan will host their wedding reception for their friends and family.

"Save the date - 12/09/21," Ahsan wrote alongside a photo of his invite posted on his Instagram Thursday.

In the card, fans could spot the name of both the bride and groom along with the reception date marked as September 12.

Minal Khan as well, shared the same photo on her Instagram handle, writing "Ready hojayien Ahsan(Get ready Ahsan)" in the caption.

Take a look:







