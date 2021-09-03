Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: The provincial government has decided to close schools again from Monday for six days due to the worsening situation of coronavirus, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Twitter Friday.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID 19 conditions,” the minister tweeted.

Murad Raas urged everyone to adhere to COVID-19 SOP. “Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families.”



The educational institutes in Punjab were opened in August after summer vacations after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) okayed the resumption of in-person classes.

Punjab COVID-19 status

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 1,368 cases were detected today after 22,549 tests were conducted.

The number of active cases in Punjab stands at 24,650 with 6.1% positivity ratio while Lahore reported 9.0%, Rawalpindi 9.9%, Multan 3.4%, Faisalabad 5.5% and Jhang 22.9%.