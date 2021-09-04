Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi

Four people died of electrocution in Karachi. Photo: file

KARACHI: At least four people were electrocuted in Karachi as the intermittent heavy showers wreaked havoc on civic and K-Electric’s system on Friday.

Different areas of the port city continued to receive moderate to heavy showers on Saturday under the influence of a monsoon system that is present in the south southeast of Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Saadi Town received the highest amount of rainfall where around 81 millimetres of rain was reported, Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded 73mm of rain , PAF Base Faisal received 70mm, Karachi University road 69mm, North Karachi 48mm , Quaidabad 35mm, Surjani Town 38.8mm and Orangi Town 11.6 mm till the filing of this report.

Rescue sources said that a four-year-old girl named Tania died of electrocution when she was playing outside her house amid rain in Shah Rasool Colony area of Clifton. While three others died of electrocution in Baldia Town, Light House and Sharifabad areas, said the rescue sources.



Met Office predicts more rain today

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicted more rain coupled with thunderstorm in the port city on Saturday (today).

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in the metropolis till this evening as the monsoon system persists in the southeast of Karachi, said the PMD.

The city's weather will remain partly cloudy today while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius in Karachi, said the met office.



Traffic jams, power outages

Immediately after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the city, such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Boat Basin, Korangi, Shah Faisal Town, Ranchore Line, Keamari, Khadda Market, Sultanabad, North Karachi, areas of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Akhter Colony, and Lyari. The power supply to more than 270 feeders was reportedly suspended.

Massive traffic jams were also reported on Sharae Faisal, University Road, Rashid Minhas Road, NIPA, Sharae Pakistan and other main or small arteries of the city. The traffic jam was also reported at Metropole Chowrangi later in the evening. Baloch Colony, Nursery, Karsaz were also clogged for traffic movement.

Rainwater still accumulated at different locations of the city's main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, hampering the flow of traffic and causing impediments for commuters. Water also accumulated near Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Expressway, Baloch Colony Expressway, Shah Faisal Colony Liaquatabad and other areas of the port city.