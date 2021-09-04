Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary

Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for husband Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary, saying ‘we all miss him today’

Neetu took to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo with Rishi, who died in April 2020, alongwith a heartfelt note.

She said “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better.”

Neetu continued “Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!”

“I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.”



