PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

Pakistan International Airlines' passenger plane. Photo: file

Nose wheel of PIA's aircraft damaged during pushback at Islamabad airport, say sources.

Spokesperson for national flag carrier says they are obtaining details of accident.

The plane has been grounded.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Boeing aircraft has been grounded at the Islamabad International Airport after its nose wheel was damaged during pushback on the tarmac.

According to sources in the airline, the aircraft’s nose wheel was damaged after a connecting rod between the plane and tug master suddenly broken during pushback at the airport. After the accident, the passenger plane was grounded.

The Quetta-bound flight from Islamabad was delayed due to the accident, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the news as well, adding that details of the accident were being sought.

No injuries were reported.

PIA plane grounded at Karachi airport



On March 17, a PIA flight had been grounded after it hit a bird soon after take off.

According to a PIA spokesman, the bird had collided with the right engine of the national airline flight PK368, but the plane safely landed at Karachi airport.

The PIA spokesperson had said the bird crashed into the plane after take off. He had said there were 162 passengers on board.