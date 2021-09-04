 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane. Photo: file
Pakistan International Airlines' passenger plane. Photo: file   
  • Nose wheel of PIA's aircraft damaged during pushback at Islamabad airport, say sources.
  • Spokesperson for national flag carrier says they are obtaining details of accident. 
  • The plane has been grounded.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Boeing aircraft has been grounded at the Islamabad International Airport after its nose wheel was damaged during pushback on the tarmac.

According to sources in the airline, the aircraft’s nose wheel was damaged after a connecting rod between the plane and tug master suddenly broken during pushback at the airport. After the accident, the passenger plane was grounded.

The Quetta-bound flight from Islamabad was delayed due to the accident, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the news as well, adding that details of the accident were being sought. 

No injuries were reported.

PIA plane grounded at Karachi airport  

On March 17, a PIA flight had been grounded after it hit a bird soon after take off.

According to a PIA spokesman, the bird had collided with the right engine of the national airline flight PK368, but the plane safely landed at Karachi airport.

The PIA spokesperson had said the bird crashed into the plane after take off. He had said there were 162 passengers on board.

More From Pakistan:

Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert

Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert
DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources
ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections
Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel

Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel
Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’

Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’
How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?

How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?
Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)

Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)
Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks

Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks
Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha

Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha
Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD

Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD
Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi

Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi
PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

Latest

view all