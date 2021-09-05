PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks PPP why it never talks about the Constitution or vote theft.

Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday claimed that his party is the only one in the country that talks about the Constitution, while all other parties want to strike deals to attain power or wealth.



Speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan," Abbasi asked the PPP why it is not talking about the Constitution or vote theft.

"If politicians continue striking deals (in exchange for power or wealth), then Pakistan will never progress," he said.

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Abbasi said that the PML-N had gathered all the Opposition parties on the platform with good intentions.

"However, when the time for the much-awaited long march came, the PPP resorted to making excuses," he said. "If the PPP did not want to resign from the assemblies (as the PDM had jointly agreed) then it should have clearly said so."

He further said that the PDM "never closed its doors for the PPP" but only asked it to reestablish trust with the multi-party alliance.

The former premier also said that if Chaudhry Nisar wants to rejoin PML-N, then the party leadership will take a final decision, adding that if Nisar thinks the PPP and PTI do better politics, then he can approach them.



