Lahore rickshaw harassment case: Victim identifies four men who filmed the incident

Screengrab via Geo News.

Victim identifies suspects during an identification parade at Lahore Camp Jail.

Police will request sending suspects into police custody after presenting the identification parade report before a judicial magistrate.

The suspects had been taken into custody for allegedly harassing a girl sitting in a Qingqi rickshaw on August 14, say police.

LAHORE: The victim of the Lahore rickshaw harassment case Wednesday identified four men who made videos of the incident. However, the prime suspect is still at large.

The suspects, namely Usman, Irfan, Abdur Rehman, and Sajid, were identified during an identification parade at Lahore Camp Jail.

The police said that a report regarding the identification parade will be submitted before a judicial magistrate’s court to seek the physical remand of the suspects.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered on August 21. The video showed a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman, sitting at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, with another woman and a child between them.

The women were visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at the women, before the culprit jumped onto the rickshaw and forcibly kissed one of the women.