Karachi weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in next 24 hours

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Man drives his bike amidst heavy rains in 2018. Courtesy: Reuters/File Photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorm in Karachi within the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be 27°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 34°C, said the PMD. 

Humidity has been recorded at 78% while the speed of the winds from the west has been measured at 12 km/hr in the city, PMD reported. 

On Wednesday, the weather department had issued an alert stating that low pressure from Madhya Pradesh is advancing west and entering Pakistan. 

Under the influence of the system, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Sindh, the Met Department had informed. 

Sindh may continue to receive rain with thunderstorms till September 11, the Met department has said. 

Karachi receives rain Tuesday night

Last night, the metropolis received moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms in various parts of the city. 

NIPA, Safari Park, Surjani Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, New Town, Liaquatabad, Post Office, Johar Chowrangi, Aisha Manzil, and Garden were some of the areas that received heavy rainfall, as water accumulated in the streets. 

It was further reported that some places of the city are still flooded. These areas include the Teen Hatti Bridge, Jahangir Road, and MA Jinnah Road, which is affecting the flow of traffic.

After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

A woman and her three children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed after it rained in Orangi Town, ​​Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday morning.

According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba.

The SSP said that rainwater had accumulated in the neighbourhood last night and entered the family's house.

Rasool Saeed, the owner of the house, and the other family members stepped out of the house because of the water. However, Naseeb Hawa Khatoon and her children were sleeping inside when the roof collapsed.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Upon receiving the report, police, Rangers and rescue officials rushed to the spot and started removing debris from the collapsed house.

Four bodies were initially found in the wreckage, the police said. SSP Aziz said a 10-year-old with injuries was also pulled out of the wreckage.

