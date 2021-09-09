Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

A new island has emerged off the Sonmiani beach.

The islands appear in the sea due to excessive geological activities, says Moazzam Khan.

The small islands disappear in the sea after some time.

QUETTA: A new island has appeared in the sea near Sonmiani beach in Balochsitan, it emerged on Thursday.

According to WWF’s Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), Muhammad Moazzam Khan, the new island appeared in the west off the coast of Sonmiani.

Islands had emerged at the same location in 2000 and 2010, he added.

Explaining the reasons, the WWF’s technical advisor said that Islands appear due to excessive geological activities in the area, adding that the small islands disappear after some time.

Island in Gwadar

In 2013, an island emerged off Gwadar coast after a powerful earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck Pakistan on September 4.

According to DIG Gwadar Moazzam Jah, the island's altitude was 20 to 40 feet and width around 100 feet.

Talking to Geo News, the DIG had said that the island emerged at a distance of 350 feet in the sea from the Gwadar coast.

The island had disappeared after some time.