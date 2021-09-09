 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
UWUneeba Waqar

Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

UWUneeba Waqar

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

  • A new island has emerged off the Sonmiani beach.
  • The islands appear in the sea due to excessive geological activities, says Moazzam Khan. 
  • The small islands disappear in the sea after some time.

QUETTA: A new island has appeared in the sea near Sonmiani beach in Balochsitan, it emerged on Thursday.

According to WWF’s Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), Muhammad Moazzam Khan, the new island appeared in the west off the coast of Sonmiani.

Islands had emerged at the same location in 2000 and 2010, he added.

Explaining the reasons, the WWF’s technical advisor said that Islands appear due to excessive geological activities in the area, adding that the small islands disappear after some time.

Island in Gwadar

In 2013, an island emerged off Gwadar coast after a powerful earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck Pakistan on September 4.

According to DIG Gwadar Moazzam Jah, the island's altitude was 20 to 40 feet and width around 100 feet.

Talking to Geo News, the DIG had said that the island emerged at a distance of 350 feet in the sea from the Gwadar coast.

The island had disappeared after some time.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23

First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security

Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak

Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin

Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again

With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today

New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province

Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US

Can we trust electronic voting?

After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

