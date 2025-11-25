Three arrested in Rawalpindi for 'assaulting, cutting girl's hair'

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

Islamabad police traced victim girl and recorded her statement.

Inquiry showed crime happened in Rawalpindi, not in Islamabad.

Four including Nazar, Anees and one unidentified nominated.



RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police have that three suspects have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl and cutting her hair cut as a video of the incident went viral on social media, it emerged on Tuesday.

The case, which emerged after the video circulated online, showed a man cutting the girl's hair with a pair of scissors, with others watching in the background. Later, another video surfaced in which the purported victim confirmed the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Islamabad police initially traced the victim and recorded her statement, in which she confirmed that the incident happened within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi, as initially reported on social media.

Following the online outcry, the capital police conducted multiple raids at different locations and took several individuals seen in the video into custody. According to Islamabad police, it was revealed during interrogation that the incident had actually taken place in Rawalpindi.

Later, the suspects were handed over to Rawalpindi police, and the case was lodged at Naseerabad Police Station based on the victim’s statement.

According to Rawalpindi police, the victim initially did not report the incident, but they established contact with her, and legal proceedings are underway based on her formal complaint.

According to the victim, the incident took place in Christian Colony in Rawalpindi, where the suspects also recorded and later shared the video on social media.

The authorities added that in light of the victim’s statement, three suspects have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Five persons, including Nazar alias Arman Khan, Muhammad Anees, Jaleel, Jabar Khan, and an unidentified individual, have been nominated as suspects.