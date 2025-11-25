 
Pakistan conducts all strikes openly, never targets civilians: Lt Gen Chaudhry

There is no good or bad Taliban, and there is no distinction among terrorists: military spokesperson

November 25, 2025

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry briefing media at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. — ISPR/File
  • Lt Gen Chaudhry says terrorists have no categories.
  • ISPR DG urges banning non-custom-paid vehicles
  • ISPR DG presses Taliban to behave like state.

Pakistan conducts all its attacks openly and never targets civilians, the army’s spokesperson said, clarifying that the country follows clear principles in its responses.

“We are a state and respond only as a state,” Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General (ISPR DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told journalists during a briefing on Tuesday.

The military spokesperson said Pakistan is “against terrorism, not the Afghan people,” and urged the Taliban regime to make decisions like a state.

“The Taliban government should not act like a non-state actor. How long will it remain interim?” he asked. “There is no good or bad Taliban in our view, and there is no distinction among terrorists,” the ISPR DG stated.

He called for an immediate ban on non-custom-paid vehicles, noting that “many terrorism incidents have involved non-custom-paid vehicles.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

