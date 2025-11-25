CJCSC Gen Sahir pays farewell to Field Marshal Munir: ISPR

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza pays a farewell visit to COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on November 25, 2025. — Facebook@ISPROfficial1

COAS highlights Gen Sahir's contributions to regional stability

Gen Sahir thanks COAS and armed forces for their support.

CJCSC lays wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, receives Guard of Honour.



Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a farewell visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that during the meeting, the field marshal commended General Mirza — who will retire on November 27, after completing his term — for his exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedicated service to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The ISPR added that during the farewell, Field Marshal Munir lauded the CJCSC’s pivotal role in enhancing tri-services synergy, strengthening joint operational preparedness, and advancing Pakistan’s national security objectives at the strategic level.

"The COAS highlighted General Mirza['s] contributions towards regional stability, military diplomacy, and the strengthening of Pakistan’s partnerships with friendly countries," the statement read.

The ISPR added that General Mirza expressed gratitude to the field marshal and the Armed Forces for the support extended during his career.

"Upon arrival at GHQ, the CJCSC laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army."

Gen Mirza will be the last CJCSC as the post will cease to exist once he retires — under changes made following the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The field marshal will then assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).