5 years of Hania Aamir: 'Star' trends on Twitter for her blockbuster performances

Actor Hania Aamir has completed 5 successful years in the entertainment industry and her fans are showering her with immense love.

The diva, who began her career with the movie Janaan (2016), has given audiences half a decade of inspiring work, and today on her fifth anniversary, she is garnering praises from her fans on Twitter.

"DAMN PERFECTION," wrote one fan while sharing a photo of the diva in an all-green ensemble.

Another added, "we love you hania, congratulations for completing 5 years in this industry 5 YEARS OF HANIA AAMIR."

One fan went on to share pictures from Hania's blockbuster drama serial Anaa.

"Daneen from Anaa (2019), 5 YEARS OF HANIA AAMIR."

A Twitter user also made a collage of Hania Aamir's Instagram Stories, appreciating her fans on 5th anniversary.

"the way she appreciates us >>>>> 5 YEARS OF HANIA AAMIR," wrote the fan.

"Zoya from meray dost meray yar 2 (2020) 5 YEARS OF HANIA AAMIR," wrote one fan sharing pictures from her recent project.

