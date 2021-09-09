 
Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
AFP

Oman warns crude oil prices could soar to $200 a barrel

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Omans energy minister says its very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables. Photo AFP
"Oman's energy minister says it's very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables. Photo AFP

  • Oman’s energy minister says "unilateral recommendations" are not helpful.
  • The IEA called for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction in order to contain global warming.
  • IEA head had urged countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop renewable energy in May.

PARIS: Oil producer Oman has criticised the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ambitions of halting new fossil fuel projects to combat climate change, saying that the crude prices could soar to $200 a barrel.

The IEA called in May for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction in order to boost chances of holding down the dangerous rise in global temperatures.

But Oman’s energy minister, Mohammed al-Rumhi, said such "unilateral recommendations" were not helpful.

"Recommending that we should not invest in new oil... I think that's extremely dangerous," he said at a conference jointly organised by his country with the IEA on energy transition in the Middle East and North Africa.

"If we stop investing in fossil fuel industry abruptly there will be energy starvation and the price of energy will just shoot" higher and "in the short term we could see a 100 or 200 per barrel scenario," said al-Rumhi.

Crude oil prices have been fluctuating around $70 per barrel recently.

"It's very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables... and then we forget a third of the world population is suffering from a lack of energy," said al-Rumhi.

The criticism appeared aimed at the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, who had urged countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop renewable energy.

Birol spoke about what he called a "bitter truth" that Middle East energy-producing nations face: the countries which account for 70% of global GDP have undertaken to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"This will have implication for oil demand and therefore for investments," he said.

More From Business:

Remittances jump 27% to $2.65 billion in August

Remittances jump 27% to $2.65 billion in August
US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'

US says interim Taliban govt not reflective of what it had 'hoped to see'
Governance greatest test of Taliban, speakers say

Governance greatest test of Taliban, speakers say
Statements are not sufficient, Taliban must guarantee rights of Afghan women: Malala

Statements are not sufficient, Taliban must guarantee rights of Afghan women: Malala
NADRA starts contactless biometric verification facility for banking industry

NADRA starts contactless biometric verification facility for banking industry
UN says Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to avoid collapse

UN says Taliban-led Afghanistan needs funds to avoid collapse
More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout
Minerals, drugs and China: How the Taliban might finance their new Afghan government

Minerals, drugs and China: How the Taliban might finance their new Afghan government
Sinovac to trial COVID-19 vaccine in South African children

Sinovac to trial COVID-19 vaccine in South African children

Taliban start putting new political agenda into practice

Taliban start putting new political agenda into practice
Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban

Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban
Bourse turns bullish, KSE-100 index gains over 200 points

Bourse turns bullish, KSE-100 index gains over 200 points

Latest

view all