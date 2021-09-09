Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan this year: Javed Latif

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claims that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif Thursday claimed that Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan this year.



Talking to the media after his appearance in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore, Latif said: "Those who disqualified him [Nawaz Sharif] have now understood that there is no other option than to bring him back; they would now let Nawaz Sharif become the prime minister for the fourth time."

The MNA claimed that Nawaz Sharif is returning because he cannot stay abroad after seeing the people of Pakistan stuck in this crisis. "He is coming here to lead the nation himself," Latif added.

Latif said that the impression was being given that the "PPP will be brought in. If Bilawal Bhutto comes into power through proper votes, then there will be no issue."



The PML-N leader reached the NAB office to record his statement in assets beyond means case.